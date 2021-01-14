India's December palm oil imports jump 4% on duty cut, trade body says

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
1 min read.02:46 PM ISTRajendra Jadhav, Reuters
India's palm oil imports rose 4% to 770,392 tonnes in December from a year earlier, as reduction in the import tax prompted refiners to increase purchases of the edible oil, while soyoil imports doubled
MUMBAI :
India's palm oil imports rose 4% in December from a year earlier, as reduction in the import tax prompted refiners to increase purchases of the edible oil, while soyoil imports doubled, a leading trade body said on Thursday.
The country imported 770,392 tonnes of palm oil last month, while soyoil imports stood at 322,809 tonnes, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said in a statement.