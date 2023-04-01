Through consistent policy initiatives of the government and tremendous contribution of the defence industry, India exported military hardware worth ₹15,920 crore in the financial year 2022-23, almost ₹3,000 crore more than the previous financial year.

It a rise of over 10 times since 2016-17, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attributing the surge to enthusiasm for Make in India, and key reforms to spur growth in the sector.

“India is now exporting to over 85 countries. Indian industry has shown its capability of design and development to the world, with 100 firms exporting defence products at present," the Ministry of Defence said.

“The rising defence exports and participation of 104 countries in Aero India 2023 are proof of India’s growing defence manufacturing capabilities," it added.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the achievement as a clear manifestation of India’s talent and the enthusiasm towards ‘Make in India’.

“It also shows the reforms in this sector over the last few years are delivering good results. Our government will keep supporting efforts to make India a defence production hub," he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh termed record defence exports as a remarkable achievement of the country. “Under the inspiring leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the defence exports will continue to grow exponentially," he tweeted.

Today, India, which was known as an importer about eight years back, exports major platforms like Dornier-228, 155 mm Advanced Towed Artillery Guns (ATAGs), Brahmos Missiles, Akash Missile System, Radars, Simulators, Mine Protected Vehicles, Armoured Vehicles, PINAKA Rockets & Launchers, Ammunitions, Thermal Imagers, Body Armours, besides Systems, Line Replaceable Units and Parts & components of Avionics and Small Arms. There is growing global demand of LCA-Tejas, Light Combat Helicopters, Aircraft Carrier, MRO activities etc.

To give a push to defence exports, government has taken a number of policy initiatives and brought reforms over the last 5-6 years. Export procedures have been simplified and made industry friendly with end-to-end online export authorisation curtailing delays and bringing Ease of Doing Business.

The government has notified three Open General Export License (OGEL) for export of Parts and Components/Transfer of Technology/Major Platforms and Equipment. “OGEL is one-time export license, which permits the industry to export specified items to specified destinations, enumerated in the OGEL, without seeking export authorisation during the validity of the OGEL," the ministry said.

“Export leads received from various countries are disseminated to the registered Indian Defence exporters through online portal on real time basis to enable them to respond to export opportunities," it added.

Regular reviews are held with Indian Missions abroad to promote Indian defence products and facilitate Indian Industry. More than 40 webinars organized with Friendly Foreign Countries (FFCs) with involvement of Industry Associations.