India’s defence export reaches an all-time high of approx. ₹16,000 crore in 2022-232 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 10:44 PM IST
- The rising defence exports and participation of 104 countries in Aero India 2023 are proof of India’s growing defence manufacturing capabilities
Through consistent policy initiatives of the government and tremendous contribution of the defence industry, India exported military hardware worth ₹15,920 crore in the financial year 2022-23, almost ₹3,000 crore more than the previous financial year.
