India’s defence exports hit 14,000 crore, highest ever

“Before 2014, India was among the ‘Fragile Five’ nations, a word coined investment firm Morgan Stanley. Today, we have moved out of that category and joined the ‘Fabulous Five’ economies of the world. According to a recently published article on the global economic outlook by Managing Director of Morgan Stanley Chetan Ahya, India will be the third largest economy after the US and China by 2027. India’s GDP will increase to USD 8.5 trillion in the next ten years. This clearly shows that India has become a centre of hope and confidence for the world," he said.