NEW DELHI : India exported military hardware and systems worth ₹38,500 crore in the last seven years, according to details provided by the government in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Replying to a question, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said the major items exported during 2014-15 and 2020-21 included armoured protection vehicles, weapons locating radar, light-weight torpedo and fire control systems and tear gas launchers.

"Currently, the exports are being made to about 75 countries. Names of the countries cannot be divulged due to strategic reasons," he said.

According to the details provided by Bhatt, India's defence exports in 2014-15 was ₹1,940.64 crore and it increased to ₹2,059.18 crore in 2015-16. The value of exports in 2016-17 was recorded at ₹1,521.91 crore while it went up to ₹ ₹4,682.36 crore in 2017-18 and ₹10,7465.77 crore in 2018-19.

The value of defence exports was ₹9,115.55 crore in 2019-20 and ₹8434.84 crore in 2020-21, as per the details.

The combined total in the last seven years comes to ₹38,500.25 crore. To a separate question, Bhatt said the construction cost in setting up the National War Memorial in Delhi was ₹176.65 crore

"Further, Bharat Electronics Limited has been nominated to execute the project of enhancement of digital appeal at National War Memorial," he said.

Replying to another question, Bhatt said the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has not undertaken any project to develop "robotic soldiers".

"However, DRDO has taken initiative to develop technologies required for robotic systems," he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.