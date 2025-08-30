India’s defiant stand in Trump’s tariff war: ‘We will never bow down nor ever appear weak’

India will focus on expanding into new markets instead of yielding to pressure, according to Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, following the introduction of 50-percent U.S. tariffs on Indian goods in response to oil purchases from Russia amidst the Ukraine conflict.

Livemint
Published30 Aug 2025, 12:17 PM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

India will not “bow down” but will instead concentrate on expanding into new markets, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in his first public response to the steep U.S. tariffs on Indian goods, AFP reported.

The 50-percent duties, which came into effect this week, target a wide range of Indian imports and were introduced by Washington in response to New Delhi's purchases of Russian oil, part of the U.S. strategy to pressure Moscow over its war in Ukraine.

(This is a developing story)

(With inputs from AFP)

IndiaRussian Oil
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news. Read all the latest updates on Minnesota Shooting Suspect here at Livemint.

Business NewsNewsIndiaIndia’s defiant stand in Trump’s tariff war: ‘We will never bow down nor ever appear weak’
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.