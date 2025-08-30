India’s defiant stand in Trump’s tariff war: ‘We will never bow down nor ever appear weak’

India will not “bow down” but will instead concentrate on expanding into new markets, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in his first public response to the steep U.S. tariffs on Indian goods, AFP reported.

The 50-percent duties, which came into effect this week, target a wide range of Indian imports and were introduced by Washington in response to New Delhi's purchases of Russian oil, part of the U.S. strategy to pressure Moscow over its war in Ukraine.