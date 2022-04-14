Since its independence, every government that has been formed In India has contributed to taking the country to the heights it has achieved today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday. He further pointed out that except for one or two instances, the country has a proud tradition of strengthening democracy in a democratic manner.

Modi on Thursday inaugurated the 'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya' (prime ministers' museum) and while addressing a gathering, he said, every prime minister of the country has contributed immensely to the fulfillment of the goals of constitutional democracy.

"To remember them is to know about the journey of independent India."

He further pointed out that the museum is also a living symbol of the shared legacy of each government

India's democracy is continuously changing with time

Noting that it is a matter of pride that most of our prime ministers have come from humble backgrounds, he said, "Coming from a remote countryside, from a very poor family, coming from a farmer's family, reaching the post of prime minister, this strengthens the faith in the great traditions of Indian democracy."

Also asserting that India is the mother of democracy, he said the great feature of India's democracy is that it has been continuously changing with the passage of time. "In every era, in every generation, there has been a continuous effort to make democracy more modern, empowered," he said.

Modi asserted that barring one or two exceptions, "we have had a proud tradition of strengthening democracy in a democratic way".

Earlier, the PMO said the museum has been guided by Modi's vision to honour the contribution of all the prime ministers of India towards nation-building and is a tribute to every prime minister of the country since Independence, irrespective of their ideology or tenure in office.

It is aimed at sensitising and inspiring the younger generation about the leadership, vision and achievements of all our prime ministers.

Modi also bought the first ticket for the museum before its inauguration, officials said.

(With inputs from agencies)