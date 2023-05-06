India's Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, who has gone to London to attend King Charles III's coronation ceremony said, "India at the moment is the democracy that is most functional on any global parameters, if you look at the three wings of the state - the legislature, the judiciary and the executive, you will find that executive, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed one-sixth of humanity to unimaginable level of all societal parameters and elements that go to alleviate the suffering of the people. Empowering the common man is taking place".

Dhankar, while addressing the Indian Indian community in the United Kingdom addded, "India is proud of its diaspora. They are 24X7 ambassadors of Bharat - 1.7 million here and 32 million all over the world. They can be complemented for exemplifying and that exemplification is considered by every quarter that they remain fully committed to their karmabhoomi and also to janmabhoomi. This wholesome balance they strike with amazing capability".

He stated that digital payment transactions amounted to 1.5 trillion in India in 2022. He said that India has 700 million Internet users and stressed that they have transformed India's service delivery system to a level which could not be imagined earlier.

Jagdeep Dhankhar said that there is the evolution of an ecosystem that enables every youth to fully unleash his or her energy and potential. He stated that skill development and capacity building is the new norm at every stage. He said that Education policy has been evolved after 34 years.

"Skill development and capacity building is the new norm at every stage. National education policy has been evolved after 34 years. I am a product of education. If I had not got a scholarship, I would not have been what I am today. Education is the most effective, potent transformational mechanism. It is education alone that takes care of inequities in society, brings about emancipation of the vulnerable and empowerment of youth. That is something which is happening in this country," he added.

Lauding the Indian judiciary, Jagdeep Dhankhar said that the judiciary in the country is "strong" from the apex court to down the line. He stressed that the reach of Indian judiciary for the common man has no parallel.

"We have at the moment one of the most enlightened souls as Chief Justice of India, a man who brings on the table huge experience, commitment, passion, mission, enormously talented. But look at the orders. It takes him no time to grant relief to an ordinary man," he said.

Dhankhar said that Indians should take pride in their historic accomplishments. Praising India for tackling the Covid-19 pandemic successfully, Dhankhar said that the vaccine dose was provided to people in a calibrated manner and the certification is available on the smartphone.

Dhankar said hat India at the moment is the fifth largest economy and stressed that the credit goes to every hard-working Indian workers, farmer and effective policies of government.

"India has been rediscovered in an authentic manner. Firm foundation has been laid for what India will be in 2047 when centenary of its independence is to be celebrated. I said we are the fifth largest economy at the moment. By turn of the decade will be third".

Dhankhar along with his wife Sudesh Dhankhar arrived in London on Friday.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar interacted with Israel President Isaac Herzog, Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Italian President Sergio Mattarella during King Charles III's reception at Buckingham Palace in the United Kingdom. He also interacted with King Charles III.

Dhankhar also joined leaders of the Commonwealth countries at a special event hosted by King Charles III at the Marlborough House in London. He also met US First Lady Jill Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty during King Charles III's reception at Buckingham Palace.