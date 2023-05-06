India's democracy 'most functional' on any global parameters: VP Jagdeep Dhankar3 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 05:27 AM IST
Jagdeep Dhankhar said that there is the evolution of an ecosystem that enables every youth to fully unleash his or her energy and potential
‘Skill development and capacity building is the new norm at every stage,’ he added
India's Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, who has gone to London to attend King Charles III's coronation ceremony said, "India at the moment is the democracy that is most functional on any global parameters, if you look at the three wings of the state - the legislature, the judiciary and the executive, you will find that executive, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed one-sixth of humanity to unimaginable level of all societal parameters and elements that go to alleviate the suffering of the people. Empowering the common man is taking place".
