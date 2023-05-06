India's Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, who has gone to London to attend King Charles III's coronation ceremony said, "India at the moment is the democracy that is most functional on any global parameters, if you look at the three wings of the state - the legislature, the judiciary and the executive, you will find that executive, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed one-sixth of humanity to unimaginable level of all societal parameters and elements that go to alleviate the suffering of the people. Empowering the common man is taking place".

