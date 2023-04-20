This April, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange warning of a severe heatwave in parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal, all states with a high proportion of rural workers and labourers who are forced to work outside even as temperatures and humidity soar. The situation is expected to worsen if heat stress is not measured and addressed effectively.

