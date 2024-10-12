India’s digital landscape shows potential to add $900 billion by 2030, says Motilal Oswal’s report

India's digital landscape shows a significant opportunity of adding $900 billion by 2030, according to a report by Motilal Oswal, quoted the news agency PTI on Saturday. 

ANI
Published12 Oct 2024, 04:22 PM IST
India's accounts are expected to quadruple to USD 1.2 trillion by 2030, making up 20 per cent of the nation's GDP.
India’s accounts are expected to quadruple to USD 1.2 trillion by 2030, making up 20 per cent of the nation’s GDP.(Graphic: Mint)

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): India's digital space presents a significant opportunity of additional USD 900 billion by 2030, according to a report by Motilal Oswal.

The report emphasized that the country's of USD 0.3 Tn accounts for about 8 per cent of India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP). However, this figure is expected to quadruple to USD 1.2 trillion by 2030, making up 20 per cent of the nation's GDP.

Also Read | After G20 consensus, Google to export India’s digital public infrastructure

The report also projected that while India's overall GDP will grow by 1.7 times by 2030, the digital sector will expand at a much faster rate, growing four times its current size. This rapid growth highlights the increasing importance of the digital economy to the nation's overall economic structure.

India has already emerged as one of the global leaders in various dimensions of digital adoption. The report provided data showing that smartphone penetration in the country has reached 72.3 per cent, reflecting the growing access to digital tools and services among the population. Additionally, high-speed internet penetration stands at 52.4 per cent, further enabling the growth of the digital sector.

Also Read | RBI policy: What is UPI Lite that enables PIN-less offline digital payments?

One of the key drivers of digital adoption in India has been the widespread use of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). The report pointed out that UPI user penetration in the country is currently around 25 per cent, showcasing the adoption of digital payments in everyday transactions.

Moreover, the report noted that the number of smartphone users in India has nearly doubled over the past four years. In 2020, there were 485.1 million smartphone users in the country, a number that has surged to 938.3 million by 2024, highlighting the massive growth in mobile connectivity.

Also Read | 5G smartphones at ₹8000: The push for digital India

Another key factor contributing to the digital economy's growth is the sharp rise in data usage. The report revealed that average monthly data consumption per user has seen a two-fold increase over the past four years. In 2020, the average data usage per month stood at 13.5 GB per user. By 2024, this figure has jumped to 24.1 GB per month, underscoring the increasing reliance on digital services and the internet in everyday life.

Overall, the report paints a promising picture of India's digital future, with robust growth expected across various sectors of the digital economy, driven by increasing smartphone penetration, expanding internet access, and rising data consumption. (ANI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Oct 2024, 04:22 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaIndia’s digital landscape shows potential to add $900 billion by 2030, says Motilal Oswal’s report

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    211.00
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    23.25 (12.38%)

    Tata Steel share price

    160.70
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1.05 (0.66%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,174.25
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -9.5 (-0.8%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    130.10
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    0.7 (0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Cummins India share price

    3,611.75
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -169.6 (-4.49%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    547.85
    03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -19.35 (-3.41%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    1,081.40
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -38 (-3.39%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,146.15
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -37.65 (-3.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    Nippon Life share price

    700.85
    03:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    59.15 (9.22%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    81.44
    03:52 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    5.16 (6.76%)

    Sonata Software share price

    608.50
    03:42 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    36.1 (6.31%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    790.10
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    45.85 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,425.00780.00
      Chennai
      77,431.00780.00
      Delhi
      77,583.00780.00
      Kolkata
      77,435.00780.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.