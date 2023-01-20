India's digital payments in 2022 more than US, UK, Germany, France economies combined: Ashwini Vaishnaw at WEF1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 01:32 PM IST
UPI currently constitutes well over 40% of all digital transactions taking place in India
The digital payment landscape in India has been transformed. While some of the developed countries are facing problems, India has emerged as a leader in the creation of digital assets.
