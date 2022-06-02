India’s digital payments industry may reach $10 trillion by 2026: Report

Commenting on the report, Karthik Raghupathy, head of strategy, and investor relations, PhonePe, said, “We have seen the growth of UPI over the last few years. Not surprisingly, UPI saw about nine times transaction volume increase in past three years, increasing from five billion transactions in FY19 to about 46 billion transactions in FY22: accounting for more than 60% non-cash transaction volumes in FY22.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}