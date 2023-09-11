DPIs could be part of India’s soft power projection: ex-CEO of NHA

DPIs could be part of India’s soft power projection: ex-CEO of NHA3 min read 11 Sep 2023, 11:25 PM IST
In an interview on the sidelines of the first Digital Public Dialogues, a government-backed discussion forum in Delhi, Sharma underlined the importance of DPIs, which were a part of India’s agenda during its G20 presidency that concluded on 10 September.
NEW DELHI : The global proliferation of digital public infrastructures (DPIs) can be part of India’s soft power projection, in turn helping “increase our influence" around the world, said Ram Sewak Sharma, former chief executive of the Centre’s National Health Authority (NHA).