India's digital revolution offers investment opportunities to US: FM Sitharaman

India's digital revolution offers investment opportunities to US: FM Sitharaman1 min read . 10:27 AM IST
NEW DELHI: India's digital revolution offered investment opportunities for the United States, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said today.
"India's Open Network for Digital Commerce has revolutionised the retail and manufacturing sector," Nirmala Sitharaman said today at a business conference in New Delhi, Reuters reported.
She added that this offered business opportunities to foreign companies.
In April, the Finance Minister had assured the investors that the government will address any possible pain points to encourage investments in the country. Addressing a roundtable on 'Investing in India's Digital Revolution' in San Francisco, the minister encouraged constant engagement with investors to understand and address their concerns.
The Finance Minister said she was open to receive suggestions, understand pain points and offer necessary redressal wherever possible.
"FM Smt. @nsitharaman said that in order to promote a robust #StartUp ecosystem in India, @DPIITGoI has set up a very proactive #StartUp cell and encouraged those interested in Indian #StartUps to engage with @DPIITGoI." a tweet from the Finance Ministry said.
