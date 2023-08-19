India's digital transformation offers global solutions: PM Modi2 min read 19 Aug 2023, 01:12 PM IST
PM Modi encouraged G20 nations to lay the foundations for a prosperous and secure global digital future
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted India's significant digital progress and its potential to serve as a testing ground for innovative solutions with global applicability while virtually addressing the G20 Digital Economy Ministers’ Meet.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message