India's 'digital vaccine' that prevents real issues through metavere gets patent

Formerly Chennai based Bhargav was a junior national tennis champion in India and even represented the country in international tournaments. After an undergraduate degree in Mechanical Engineering from the College of Engineering, Guindy he went to the University of Michigan and graduated with a master's in automotive engineering. His first company in automotive simulation technologies was sold to a Detroit based firm and after selling his second start-up in educational gaming space he co-founded a US-based Hedge fund called Nirmana Capital Partners, LP. He then started Friends Learn with a vision to improve the health of children globally.