India’s digitalization across sectors holds potential for its partnership with ASEAN: Minister2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 08:23 PM IST
- Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that digital technologies have been key drivers of economic development in the ASEAN region, especially in sectors such as e-commerce, online media and financial services
NEW DELHI : India’s rapid digitalization across sectors holds great potential for its partnership with ASEAN countries, said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of state for Electronics and Information Technology and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship on Monday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×