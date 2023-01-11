Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
India's direct tax collection stands at 14.71 lakh crore, records 24.58% growth

1 min read . 06:46 PM ISTMeghna Sen
This collection is 86.68% of the total Budget Estimates of Direct Taxes for F.Y. 2022-23.

  • After adjusting for refunds, the net direct tax collection stands at 12.31 lakh crore, which is 19.55% higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of last year

India's gross direct tax collections (before adjusting for refunds) have grown by about 24.58% to 14.71 lakh crore till 10 January of the current fiscal so far, buoyed by an upsurge in personal income tax mop-up, a government data showed on Wednesday.

“Direct Tax collections up to 10th January, 2023 show that gross collections are at 14.71 lakh crore which is 24.58% higher than the gross collections for the corresponding period of last year," the Ministry of Finance said in a statement. 

After adjusting for refunds, the net direct tax collection stands at 12.31 lakh crore, which is 19.55% higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of last year.

The net collection is 86.68% of the total budget estimates of direct taxes for the current financial year. The Budget had estimated direct tax collection at 14.20 lakh crore this fiscal.

Furthermore, refunds worth about 2.40 lakh crore have been issued during 1 April, 2022 to 10 January 2023. This reflects a growth of 58.74% over the corresponding period in the preceding financial year.

On gross basis, collections from corporate income tax (CIT) rose 19.72%, while that for personal income tax (PIT) surged 30.46%.

After adjusting refunds, the net growth in CIT collections is 18.33% and that in PIT (including securities transaction tax) is 20.97%.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Meghna Sen

Meghna Sen is a deputy chief content producer at Livemint where she tracks companies, news, markets. She has 5+ years of experience with print and online publications. Email: meghna.sen@htdigital.in
