India's gross direct tax collections (before adjusting for refunds) have grown by about 24.58% to ₹14.71 lakh crore till 10 January of the current fiscal so far, buoyed by an upsurge in personal income tax mop-up, a government data showed on Wednesday.
India's gross direct tax collections (before adjusting for refunds) have grown by about 24.58% to ₹14.71 lakh crore till 10 January of the current fiscal so far, buoyed by an upsurge in personal income tax mop-up, a government data showed on Wednesday.
“Direct Tax collections up to 10th January, 2023 show that gross collections are at ₹14.71 lakh crore which is 24.58% higher than the gross collections for the corresponding period of last year," the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.
“Direct Tax collections up to 10th January, 2023 show that gross collections are at ₹14.71 lakh crore which is 24.58% higher than the gross collections for the corresponding period of last year," the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.
After adjusting for refunds, the net direct tax collection stands at ₹12.31 lakh crore, which is 19.55% higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of last year.
After adjusting for refunds, the net direct tax collection stands at ₹12.31 lakh crore, which is 19.55% higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of last year.
The net collection is 86.68% of the total budget estimates of direct taxes for the current financial year. The Budget had estimated direct tax collection at ₹14.20 lakh crore this fiscal.
The net collection is 86.68% of the total budget estimates of direct taxes for the current financial year. The Budget had estimated direct tax collection at ₹14.20 lakh crore this fiscal.
Furthermore, refunds worth about ₹2.40 lakh crore have been issued during 1 April, 2022 to 10 January 2023. This reflects a growth of 58.74% over the corresponding period in the preceding financial year.
Furthermore, refunds worth about ₹2.40 lakh crore have been issued during 1 April, 2022 to 10 January 2023. This reflects a growth of 58.74% over the corresponding period in the preceding financial year.
On gross basis, collections from corporate income tax (CIT) rose 19.72%, while that for personal income tax (PIT) surged 30.46%.
On gross basis, collections from corporate income tax (CIT) rose 19.72%, while that for personal income tax (PIT) surged 30.46%.
After adjusting refunds, the net growth in CIT collections is 18.33% and that in PIT (including securities transaction tax) is 20.97%.
After adjusting refunds, the net growth in CIT collections is 18.33% and that in PIT (including securities transaction tax) is 20.97%.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.