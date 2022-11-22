India's domestic air traffic surges 10% in October

India's domestic air traffic surges 10% in October1 min read . 05:18 PM IST
Domestic air passenger volume grew 10% higher in October than the number of people flown in September. Airlines in India have carried 1.14 crore passengers last month, according to the data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the DGCA data showed that domestic air traffic jumped nearly 27% on-year to 114.07 lakh passengers in October as against the year-ago period of 89.85 lakh passengers.
The domestic air traffic number stood at 103.55 lakh in September.
Air traffic has been picking up in recent months after the airline industry was significantly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the air traffic was still lower than pre-Covid levels. Back in October 2019, domestic airlines flew 123.16 lakh passengers.
Low-cost carrier IndiGo's market share dipped to 56.7% last month as against the previous month when it stood at 58%.
The market share of Vistara also dropped to 9.2% in October as compared to 9.6% in September, according to the data.
Domestic carrier Akasa Air, which started operations in August, had a market share of 1.4% last month as against 0.9% in September.
Last month, Air India's market was at 9.1% while that of SpiceJet and Go First was at 7.3% and 7%, respectively.
AirAsia India's market share surged to 7.6% last month and that of Alliance Air marginally rose to 1.3% during the same period.
"Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-October 2022 were 988.31 lakh as against 620.96 lakh during the corresponding period of the previous year, thereby registering an annual growth of 59.16% and monthly growth of 26.95%," the DGCA notification read.
