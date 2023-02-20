India's domestic air travel has improved and reached the pre-Covid levels, according to the latest data by the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The country's domestic air travel touched 85.7% of pre-Covid 2019 levels in 2022, the IATA added.

As per the global aviation regulatory body, Indian airlines saw a significant improvement in domestic air travel as well as revenue.

India's domestic RPKs (revenue passenger kilometres) rose 48.8% last year compared with 2021, IATA said.

Notably, December 2022 saw air traffic almost matching December 2019's mark, falling shy by just 3.6%.

Last year, Indian domestic ASK (Available Seat Kilometres) rose 30.1% compared with 2021.

For the other Asia Pacific domestic markets, domestic traffic measured by RPK rebounded by 75.9% in Japan compared with 2021 to achieve 74.1% of 2019 levels.

December RPKs for the domestic market in Japan were 8.7% under those of December 2019. Australia experienced a similar rebound, with RPKs recovering to 81.2% of 2019 levels.

Globally, total passenger traffic (domestic plus international) in 2022 climbed 64.4% compared with a year ago with full-year global passenger traffic at 68.5%of pre-pandemic levels.

In December 2022, total traffic increased by 39.7% compared to the same month in 2021 to reach 76.9% of December 2019's level.

"The industry left 2022 in far stronger shape than it entered, as most governments lifted COVID-19 travel restrictions during the year and people took advantage of the restoration of their freedom to travel. This momentum is expected to continue in the New Year, despite some governments' over-reactions to China's re-opening," said Willie Walsh, IATA's Director General.

International air traffic in 2022 climbed 152.7% versus 2021 to attain 62.2% of 2019 levels. December 2022 international traffic soared 80.2% compared with December 2021, reaching 75.1% of the level in December 2019.