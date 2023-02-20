India's domestic air travel sees recovery, reaches pre-Covid levels
- India's domestic RPKs (revenue passenger kilometres) rose 48.8% last year compared with 2021
India's domestic air travel has improved and reached the pre-Covid levels, according to the latest data by the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The country's domestic air travel touched 85.7% of pre-Covid 2019 levels in 2022, the IATA added.
