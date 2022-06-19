OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  India’s domestic coal production goes up by 28%
Listen to this article

Following a record-breaking coal production of 777 million tonnes (MT) in 2021-22, India’s domestic coal production has continued to rise in the current financial year. As of May 31, 2022, total domestic coal production in 2022-23 was 137.85 MT, up 28.6% from 104.83 MT in the same period in 2021. This pattern is expected to continue in June 2022. Coal India Ltd (CIL) has increased its coal production by 28% compared to the same period the previous year (as on16th June, 2022). For the current fiscal year, the domestic coal output target is 911 MT, up 17.2 percent over the previous year.

In the year 2021-22, coal imports for blending by Domestic Coal Based (DCB) power plants fell to 8.11MT, the lowest level in the last eight years. The robust coal supply from domestic sources and increased domestic coal production made this possible.

From 2016-17 to 2019-20, the Imported Coal Based (ICB) power plants imported more than 45 MT of coal every year. However, ICB power plant coal imports fell to the lowest level of 18.89 MT in 2021-22, and generation from these plants fell to 39.82 BU in 2021-22, compared to the 100+ BU that these plants have been generating for quite some time. Due to the high cost of imported coal, their generation has remained low this year as well.

Coal-based power generation has expanded at a CAGR of 1.82 percent over the last five years, while domestic coal supply to the power industry has grown at a CAGR of 3.26 percent. As a result, coal supply to the power industry has outperformed expansion in coal-based power generation in recent years and continues to do so this year.

The government was gearing up to increase the stock of coal at power plants to 40 million tonne (MT) during the monsoon season, Union power minister R K Singh earlier said. Speaking to PTI, the minister said right now, there are reserves of around 22.9 MT at the power plants.

"On April 1, our reserve stock at power plants was at 24 MT. On April 30, it came down to 19 MT and on May 15, it came down to 15 MT. However, because of (coal) imports, it has gone up to about 22.9 MT again," the minister said, replying to a question related to coal availability.

(With PTI inputs)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
RELATED STORIES
India bought an average $16.55 million of Russian coal a day in the three weeks through Wednesday (REUTERS)

India's purchase of Russian coal spikes as traders offer steep discounts: Report

3 min read . 18 Jun 2022
Coal India has issued two tenders to import 6 million tonnes of the dry fuel in the next 12 months.

Coal India to import 6 million tonne more coal to meet power demand

2 min read . 10 Jun 2022
In a first, CIL is aiming to mine coal through punch entry in those opencast mines which have reached their ultimate pit level. (ANI Photo)

Coal India explores options for green mining

3 min read . 17 Jun 2022
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout