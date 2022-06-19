India’s domestic coal production goes up by 28%

Following a record-breaking coal production of 777 million tonnes (MT) in 2021-22, India’s domestic coal production has continued to rise in the current financial year. As of May 31, 2022, total domestic coal production in 2022-23 was 137.85 MT, up 28.6% from 104.83 MT in the same period in 2021. This pattern is expected to continue in June 2022. Coal India Ltd (CIL) has increased its coal production by 28% compared to the same period the previous year (as on16th June, 2022). For the current fiscal year, the domestic coal output target is 911 MT, up 17.2 percent over the previous year.

