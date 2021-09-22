India’s domestic oil production falls again in August; gas production up

“Crude oil production during August 2021 was 2,518.56TMT, which is 5.98% lower than target for the month and 2.29% lower when compared with production of August 2020. Cumulative crude oil production during April-August, 2021 was 12,480.21TMT, which is 3.33% and 3.15% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively," petroleum and natural gas ministry said in the report.