India's 'double mutation' covid virus variant is worrying the world

In some districts in Maharashtra state -- home to Mumbai and epicenter of the current wave that’s triggered fresh lockdown-like rules -- the prevalence of this variant was more than 60%, according to Anurag Agrawal, director of the state-run Council of Scientific and Industrial Research’s genomics institute that’s conducting sequencing. The B.1.617 was present in samples from about 10 Indian states and while the percentage may vary, it was expected to rise as “it has two critical mutations that make it more likely to transmit and escape prior immunity," Agrawal said.