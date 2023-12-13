India's e-retail market set to surge past $160 billion by 2028: Bain-Flipkart report
The market is set to grow 17–20% in 2023, according to the report
New Delhi: India’s e-commerce market is expected to vault past $160 billion by 2028, from an estimated $57–$60 billion in 2023, as online shopping has accelerated after the covid-19 pandemic, a report said. Since 2020, the country’s online retail market has consistently expanded by $8–12 billion each year, according to The How India Shops Online 2023 report by Bain and Co., which tracked consumer spending on e-commerce.