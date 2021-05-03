India’s economic activity dipped in April; may impact June quarter GDP: UBS

According to the activity tracker, electricity demand and rail freight are still holding up while e-way bill generation for truck movements has dipped in April by 11%. Vehicle registration was down 28% in April with around 30-40% of sales are from dealerships operating in states that are under lockdown or strict restrictions. Domestic passenger traffic in airlines is one-third of the 2021 baseline while railway passenger traffic is down 40%. Labour force participation rate has been resilient so far. Unemployment rate in urban areas spiked up in April versus the 2021 baseline but remains manageable in rural areas. Demand for rural job guarantee scheme in April has not yet seen impact of reverse migration of labourers from urban centres. Bank credit growth remains muted at 5.3% while deposit growth remains strong at 10.9%. Traffic congestion data shows a fall across key cities due to mobility restrictions to combat covid-19 cases. According to the Google foot traffic indicators, average mobility in India is down 40% from the 2021 baseline with highest decline in retail & recreational stores.

