India's economy on path of gradual recovery: IMF

I can say that high-frequency indicators including PMIs trade and mobility suggest a continued recovery in the first quarter of this year, '21; however, the recent emergence of the variants and localised lockdowns could pose risks, says IMF spokesperson

India's economy is on the path of gradual recovery, the International Monetary Fund has said ahead of its next month’s spring meeting with the World Bank.

“Beyond that, I can say that high-frequency indicators including PMIs trade and mobility suggest a continued recovery in the first quarter of this year, '21; however, the recent emergence of the variants and localised lockdowns could pose risks to a sustained recovery," Rice said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The IMF is scheduled to release its World Economic Outlook on April 6.

