CII Annual Session 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the Indian economy was picking pace again and that the country has received record foreign direct investment (FDI) flows. "FPI inflow is also hitting records," the Prime Minister said while addressing CII's Annual Session 2021.

Modi also said that the country was receiving record FDI because of reforms done in last few years.

He said the situation was changing rapidly. "Today, the sentiments of citizens lie with products that are made in India. It is not necessary for it to be an Indian company, but every Indian now wants to use products that are made in India. The nation has made up its mind," he added.

The Prime Minister said that the Industry has to make its policies and strategies in accordance with this. "This will help you, going ahead in the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan'," he added.

Praising new age entrepreneurs, the prime minister said that today, when the youth of India enter the field, they do not have that hesitation. "They want to work hard, they want to take risks, they want to bring results. "Yes, we belong to this place" - we are seeing this sentiment in our youth today. Similar confidence is in India's startups today," he added.

PM Modi assured the leaders of India Inc that his government would do everything possible to help the industry. "Today there is a government in the country which is ready to take the biggest risk in the interest of the nation," he said.

"GST was stuck for so many years only because those who earlier in the government could not muster up the courage to take political risks. We not only implemented GST, but today we are witnessing record GST collection," he added.

The Prime Minister also said that taking reforms is a matter of conviction for the government, which is ready to take all risks in the national interest.

"We have taken bold decisions. Reforms continued even during pandemic. The government is doing reforms not out of compulsion but out of conviction," he said.





