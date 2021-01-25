On the eve of the 72nd Republic Day, President Ram Nath Kovind has said that the phase-wise unlocking process after the Covid-19 induced lockdown has proven to be beneficial for India's economy, which has been recovering quickly.

In his address to the nation, he spoke about the economic reforms by the central government in view of the pandemic. The president said that the government's self-reliant schemes are turning into people's movement, leading to employment generation.

He said the slowdown has turned into a transitory period as the country has been able to turn a crisis into opportunity. The President said that adversity often plays the role of a great teacher and "makes us stronger and more confident".

Speaking about the three farm laws passed by the BJP-led government in September last year, Kovind said: "Economic reforms continue apace and supplemented by long-pending reforms in areas of labour and agriculture through legislation. Path to reform at initial stages may cause misapprehensions. However, it's beyond doubt that the government remains singularly devoted to farmers’ welfare."

The President said equally salient but touching more lives directly is the comprehensive reform in education which was long overdue.

"The 'National Education Policy 2020', with its stress on tradition as well as technology, will lay the foundation of a New India which aspires to emerge as a knowledge hub on the international stage. This reform promises to incubate innate talent of students and ignite their minds to take up the challenges of life," he said.

The President said that every Indian salutes farmers, who have made "our vast and populous country self-reliant in food-grains and dairy products".

"Despite adversities of nature, numerous other challenges and the Covid-19 pandemic, our farmers sustained the agricultural production. A grateful nation is fully committed to the welfare of our farmers," he said.

In a veiled dig at China over the border standoff in Ladakh, Kovind said that India faced "an expansionist move" on its borders which was foiled by the country's valiant soldiers and said 20 of them laid their lives in the violent clash in Galwan Valley.

said India is committed to peace but its forces are adequately mobilised in a well-coordinated move to thwart any attempt to undermine security and national interest will be protected at all costs.

"The past year was a time of adversity, and it came from many fronts. We faced an expansionist move on our borders, but our valiant soldiers foiled it. To achieve this objective, 20 of them had to lay down their lives," he said.

"The nation shall remain grateful to those brave soldiers. Though we reiterate our commitment to peace, our defence forces - Army, Air Force and Navy - are adequately mobilised in a well-coordinated move to thwart any attempt to undermine our security. Our national interest will be protected at all costs. We have also ensured a widespread understanding in the international community of India's firm and principled stand," he added.





