Further, PM Narendra Modi spoke about the rapid rise of startups in India, including in the field of Biotech. The PM mentioned that in the past eight years, since the time his government came into power, the number of startups has increased from 100 to 70,000. "These 70,000 start-ups are made in about 60 different industries. In this also more than 5,000 start-ups are associated with biotech," PM Modi added.

