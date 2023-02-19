India's economy to grow at 6 pc in 2023-24: Former Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar
India is likely to clock 6 per cent growth rate next fiscal and the country can persevere with a high growth rate because of several reforms undertaken during the last eight years by the Narendra Modi government, former Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Sunday.
