NEW DELHI : Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday projected India's economy to expand by 7.5% in financial year 2022-23 (FY23) and by 8% in the following year, while also highlighting downside risks to the outlook arising from the Ukraine conflict, covid-19 and tightening of rates by the US Fed.

It has also projected South Asian economies to collectively grow by 7% in 2022 and 7.4% in 2023, in its latest report.

The developing Asian economies are estimated to grow by 5.2% this year and 5.3% in 2023 led by robust recovery in domestic demand and continued expansion in exports.

The Manila-based multilateral institution cautioned that the Russian invasion of Ukraine poses the most severe risk to developing Asia’s economic outlook.

The war is already affecting economies in the region through sharp increases in prices for commodities such as oil, and has heightened instability in global financial markets, the ADB report added.

"Covid-19 continues to impact many parts of developing Asia, with some economies experiencing new surges in cases," it further added.

ADB chief economist Albert Park said that economies in developing Asia are starting to find their footing as they slowly emerge from the worst of the covid-19 pandemic, however, geopolitical uncertainty and new covid-19 outbreaks and virus variants could derail this momentum.

East Asia is expected to see economic growth of 4.7% this year and 4.5% in 2023. The People’s Republic of China, the region’s largest economy, is forecast to grow 5.0% this year and 4.8% next year, amid continued export strength, the report added.

The bank said that the expected the inflation in the Asia remains manageable but is forecast to rise to 3.7% this year, before moderating to 3.1% in 2023.

