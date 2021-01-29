Subscribe
Home >Budget >Economic Survey >India’s economy to rebound 11% in FY22: Economic Survey
India’s chief economic adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian (centre) along with key finance ministry officials releases the Economic Survey 2019-20 on Friday.

India’s economy to rebound 11% in FY22: Economic Survey

1 min read . 03:58 PM IST Gireesh Chandra Prasad

  • Real GDP would contract in current fiscal to 134 trillion from 146 trillion last fiscal, but will end FY22 making up for the loss with a small margin at 149 trillion.

NEW DELHI : India’s economy will rebound by 11% in FY22, after a 7.7% contraction in the current fiscal, aided by continued normalisation of economic activities, covid-19 vaccination and a host of policy steps taken by the government, the Economic Survey for 2020-21 on Friday said in a “conservative" estimate.

The Survey authored by chief economic advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian and his team said, at the end of FY22, India's real gross domestic product (GDP) in absolute terms would be 2.4%, better off than what it was in FY20. That is, real GDP would contract in current fiscal to 134 trillion from 146 trillion last fiscal, but will end FY22 making up for the loss with a small margin at 149 trillion.

The Survey authored by chief economic advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian and his team said, at the end of FY22, India’s real gross domestic product (GDP) in absolute terms would be 2.4%, better off than what it was in FY20. That is, real GDP would contract in current fiscal to 134 trillion from 146 trillion last fiscal, but will end FY22 making up for the loss with a small margin at 149 trillion.



Also Read | Covid vaccination faces slow start

The Survey said the economy would thus take two years to reach and move past the pre-pandemic level. The Survey’s 11% growth projection next fiscal over the smaller base this fiscal is in line with IMF’s projection of 11.5% growth. India is expected to emerge as the fastest growing economy in the next two years as per IMF, the Survey noted.

It also projected that in nominal terms, India’s GDP would expand by 15.4% in FY22, implying a retail inflation of 4.4%.

The V-shaped economic recovery is supported by the initiation of a mega vaccination drive with hopes of a robust recovery in the services sector and prospects for robust growth in consumption and investment, said an official statement.

“The fundamentals of the economy remain strong as gradual scaling back of lockdowns along with the astute support of Atmanirbhar Bharat Mission have placed the economy firmly on the path of revival," the statement said. (ends)

