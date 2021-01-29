India’s economy to rebound 11% in FY22: Economic Survey

The Survey authored by chief economic advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian and his team said, at the end of FY22, India’s real gross domestic product (GDP) in absolute terms would be 2.4%, better off than what it was in FY20. That is, real GDP would contract in current fiscal to ₹134 trillion from ₹146 trillion last fiscal, but will end FY22 making up for the loss with a small margin at ₹149 trillion.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}