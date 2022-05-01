As per the 2nd Advance Estimates released by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, international prices of Edible Oils are under pressure due to a shortfall in global production and an increase in export tax/levies by the exporting countries. India is one of the largest producers of oilseeds in the world and this sector occupies an important position in the agricultural economy, accounting for the estimated production of 37.14 million tons of nine cultivated oilseeds during the years 2021-22.