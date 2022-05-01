This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The ministry cited industry sources, saying that the present stock of all edible oils in the country is 21 LMT approx. and 12 LMT approx. is in transit arriving in May 2022.
The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution on Sunday said the country has "sufficient to cover the lean period due to ban on export by Indonesia." The ministry also stated that the government is keeping a close watch on the prices of edible oil in order to take appropriate measures to keep the prices in check.
"India has optimum stock of all Edible Oils," the ministry said.
Further, it pointed out that on the oilseeds front, DA&FW’s second advance estimate released in February 2022 shows a very positive picture of Soyabean production for the year 20221-22 at 126.10 LMT which is higher than last year’s production of 112 LMT. As a result of the higher sowing of Mustard seeds by 37% in all major producing States including Rajasthan in comparison with last year, the production may rise to 114 LMT in the 2021-22 season.
"The Department of Food and Public Distribution is monitoring the price and availability situation and meetings are held regularly with major Edible Oil processing Associations to discuss a further reduction in the domestic edible oil prices and MRP to give relief to consumers," the ministry added.
Notably, palm oil (Crude + Refined) constitutes roughly around 62% of the total edible oils imported and are imported mainly from Indonesia and Malaysia, while Soyabean oil (22%) is imported from Argentina and Brazil and Sunflower oil (15%) is imported mainly from Ukraine and Russia.
As per the 2nd Advance Estimates released by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, international prices of Edible Oils are under pressure due to a shortfall in global production and an increase in export tax/levies by the exporting countries. India is one of the largest producers of oilseeds in the world and this sector occupies an important position in the agricultural economy, accounting for the estimated production of 37.14 million tons of nine cultivated oilseeds during the years 2021-22.
Further, the ministry said, "a close watch is being kept on day to day basis on prices of Edible oils so that appropriate measures can be taken to keep a check on the prices of edible oil for ensuring that the prices remain stable and interest of consumers are protected."
A weekly review of Agri-Commodities was held by the Inter-Ministerial Committee chaired by Secretary (Food). They reviewed the price situation on weekly basis, and consider relevant measures in relation to edible oils and other food items depending on the domestic production, demand, domestic and international prices, and international trade volumes.
Also, the ministry stated that special teams have also been constituted by both Central & State Governments to prevent hoarding and profiteering under the Essential Commodities Act. These surprise checks shall continue to check unscrupulous elements.
