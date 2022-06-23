Road freight is the largest contributor to GHG emissions, accounting for about 95% of emissions in the freight sector. Trucks also accounted for about 12.3% of road accidents and 15.8% of total road transport-related deaths in 2018. Rail emits about one-fifth of trucks’ GHG emissions, and with Indian Railways planning to become a net-zero carbon emitter by 2030, it has the potential to eliminate 7.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases each year, it added.