Core sector growth in February slows to 6%, fiscal deficit at 83%

Although capital expenditure by the states and the union government will continue to witness strong growth, the spell of unseasonal rains could weigh on the cement and steel companies in March, he said. “The output of the coal sector is also expected to be affected by the unusual rains in the period. Therefore, Ind-Ra expects the core sector to slow further to around 4% y-o-y in March, which would take the annual growth for FY23 to a projected 7.4%."