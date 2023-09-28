India's elderly population to double by 2050, surpassing number of children, warns report
India's elderly population is predicted to double to 20.8% by 2050, with the number reaching 36% by the end of the century, according to a report by the United Nations Population Fund and the International Institute for Population Sciences.
A report has warned about the rising population of senior citizens in India. According to the ‘India Ageing Report 2023’, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in collaboration with the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS), India's one-fifth of population will comprise people above 60 by 2050. Further, by then of this century, the elderly will outstrip the number of children between zero and 14, it added.