India’s electricity demand expected to grow 8-8.5% in FY22: Icra

“Notwithstanding the recovery in electricity demand, the all India average thermal PLF level is likely to remain subdued, at below 60.0% in the current fiscal. Thus, the sector outlook on the thermal power generation segment is Negative. This is also because of the lack of visibility in signing of new power purchase agreements (PPAs) for thermal IPPs and an upward pressure on cost of power generation with the strengthening in fuel price levels and tighter environmental compliance requirements," the statement said.