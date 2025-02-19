News
Pangolin, kangaroo, gibbon: India’s exotic animal trade is booming
Neha Bhatt 10 min read 19 Feb 2025, 07:21 PM IST
- Owning exotic and rare animals as pets is a status symbol in India. This has led to a supply-chain spread across many countries, with people orchestrating the trafficking from Southeast Asia or China. Here’s how the crime racket works.
Gurugram: On the night of 6 December 2024, when Indigo Airlines flight 6E 1032 touched down in Chennai from Kuala Lumpur, it unloaded an unusual piece of luggage: nearly 5,200 red-eared slider turtles huddled in boxes, each smaller than the size of a palm.
