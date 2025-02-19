Pangolin, kangaroo, gibbon: India’s exotic animal trade is booming

However, the responsibility of curbing the trade of exotic species doesn’t just fall on frontline officers, said Akram. “The demand originates from the public. As urban people, we are often disconnected from nature. Many of us don’t even fully understand what a forest actually is—we only have a concept of parks. We need to reconnect with our environment and forests to understand that animals thrive in their natural habitats and that keeping them as mere entertainment in a confined space isn’t the right thing to do."