India's export likely to reach $470-480 bn in FY23, trade deficit to moderate

India's merchandise exports may range between $470-480 billion in the current financial year FY23 compared to $420 billion in the previous fiscal. Commerce Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam expects the trade deficit which has crossed $100 billion between April to July of the current fiscal, to moderate in the coming months. He believes the country's trade deficit will not cross the discomfort level.

