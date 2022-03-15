India's export makes strong recovery in Feb; Trade deficit widens to $20.88B

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
On a cumulative basis (April-February 2021-22), India's overall export stands at $601.77 billion logging a growth of 36.19% yoy. Moreover, overall imports were at $683.01 billion climbing by 51.51 yoy.
India's overall exports stood at $57.03 billion in February 2022 - making a sharp recovery with a growth of 25.41% compared to the same month last year. However, overall imports also shoot up to $69.35 billion in the month under review, increasing a massive 35.64% from February last year. Furthermore, in the latest month, the trade deficit widened to $20.88 billion.
Exports including merchandise and services made a strong recovery in February 2022, not just on a year-on-year basis but also made robust growth from the pre-pandemic level. However, imports continue to rise as well.
Both exports and imports rose by 27.07% and 44.62% from February 2020, a month before the major lockdown hit India in March 202o due to the coronavirus outbreak.
In February 2022, the country's merchandise exports were at $34.57 billion against $27.63 billion in February last year - registering a growth of 25.10%. Meanwhile, merchandise imports increased by 36.07% to $55.45 billion against $40.75 billion in February 2021.
Thereby, the trade deficit (merchandise trade balance) has widened to $20.88 billion in February 2022 compared to $13.12 billion and $10.16 billion witnessed in February of 2021 and 2020 respectively.
On the contrary, India's services export in February 2022 stood at $22.46 billion rising by 25.90% yoy, while services import also jumped by 33.95% yoy to $13.91 billion. This led to a service trade balance of $8.56 billion in the month under review - rising by 14.69% yoy.
On a cumulative basis (April-February 2021-22), India's overall export stands at $601.77 billion logging a growth of 36.19% yoy. Moreover, overall imports were at $683.01 billion climbing by 51.51 yoy. The trade deficit widened to $175.75 billion against $88.99 billion of April - February 2020-21.
