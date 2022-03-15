India's export makes strong recovery in Feb; Trade deficit widens to $20.88B

India's overall exports stood at $57.03 billion in February 2022 - making a sharp recovery with a growth of 25.41% compared to the same month last year. However, overall imports also shoot up to $69.35 billion in the month under review, increasing a massive 35.64% from February last year. Furthermore, in the latest month, the trade deficit widened to $20.88 billion.

