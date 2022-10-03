India's exports dip by 3.52% to $32.62 billion in September

The exports during April-September 2022-23 surged by 15.54% to $229.05 billion. Imports during the period increased by 37.89% to $378.53 billion. The trade deficit during the first six months of the fiscal has widened to $149.47 billion as against $76.25 billion during April-September 2021-22.

