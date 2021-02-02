India's exports expand for second consecutive month in January

India’s merchandise exports , as well as imports, expanded for the second consecutive month in January signalling a turnaround in domestic and external demand after the coronavirus pandemic devastated the value of trade in Asia’s third-largest economy.

Imports expanded 2.05% last month, while exports grew 5.37%—leaving a trade deficit of $14.75 billion, according to preliminary data released by the commerce ministry on Friday. Non-petroleum and non-jewellery imports grew 5.94% signalling a pickup in domestic economic activities.

“The rise in both merchandise exports and imports in January 2021 is heartening, signifying a continued strengthening of the domestic growth recovery. With the merchandise trade deficit having risen to $14-15 billion over the last two months, we expect the current account balance to slip back into a deficit in H2 FY21," Aditi Nayar, principal economist at ICRA Ratings said.

Major Indian exports that helped India’s outbound shipments turn the corner include drugs and pharmaceuticals (16.4%), engineering goods (18.69%) and iron ore (108.66%). A sharp contraction in readymade garments (-10.73%) and petroleum products (-37.34%) kept overall exports growth minimal.

The rise in imports was led by gold (154.7%), electronic goods (16.98%), pearls (50.2%) while petroleum products (-27.72%) and transport equipment (-25.26%) continued to contract.

Trade Promotion Council of India chairman Mohit Singla the latest data suggests India’s trade has been on the path of quick recovery. “The global trade flow has been streamlining fast and bottlenecks owing to the pandemic are easing out gradually. Also, it is a reflection that Indian products have been sustaining its global demand despite challenges and resilience efforts of our exporters have started bearing fruits again," he added.

India’s merchandise trade had been weakening even before the pandemic hit the economy and external demand. In 15 of the past 19 months starting June 2019, exports have been negative. Since March 2020, both exports and imports started declining in high double digits, even temporarily leading to a trade surplus in June for the first time in 18 years.

Data compiled by the World Trade Organization (WTO) showed global merchandise trade declined by 21% in the June quarter. WTO now projects volume of world merchandise trade to decline 9.2% in 2020, followed by a 7.2% rise in 2021. In April, it had projected global merchandise trade to drop by 13% to 32% in 2020 because of covid.

The International Monetary Fund in its update to the World Economic Outlook last month said consistent with recovery in global activity, global trade volumes are forecast to grow about 8% in 2021, before moderating to 6% in 2022. “Services trade is expected to recover more slowly than merchandise volumes, however, which is consistent with subdued cross-border tourism and business travel until transmission declines everywhere," it added.

The Indian economy is officially projected to contract by a record 7.7% in FY21 for the first time in 41 years with the National Statistical Organisation, assuming 0.6% growth in the second half (October-March) of FY21. The Economic Survey, however, has projected the economic to make recovery in FY22 growing at 11% while the IMF has estimated 11.5% growth for the same year.

