India's exports in January dipped by 6.58% to $32.91 bn
Cumulatively, during April-January 2022-23, the country's merchandise exports rose 8.51 per cent to $369.25 billion
India's exports in January dipped by 6.58 per cent to $32.91 billion, as against $35.23 billion in the same month last year, according to the data released by the commerce ministry on Wednesday.
