India's exports in January dipped by 6.58% to $32.91 bn

"The overall exports (goods and services) growth in the current financial year is about 17.33 per cent. The main engine behind this export growth is the Services sector, which has been growing at a historically high growth rate of about 30 per cent. Merchandise exports are also cumulatively growing at 8.5 per cent. We are optimistic that this growth momentum would continue despite strong global headwinds," said Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal reported PTI.

