New Delhi: India’s exports of Ready-to-Eat (RTE) products, such as biscuits and confectionery, jaggery, and pan masala and betal nuts recorded a 24% increase to $394 million between April and October 2021 compared to the same period in the previous year, the ministry of commerce and industry said on Sunday.

In 2020-21, India’s exports of final food products, which include RTE, Ready-to-Cook (RTC) and Ready-to-Serve (RTS) was more than $2 billion. The RTS food category registered an export of $436 million in 2018-19, $461 mn in 2019-20, and $511 mn in 2020-21, the official statement said.

“The major destination of RTE export as per 2020-21 data are US (18.73%), U.A.E (8.64%), Nepal (5%), Canada (4.77%), Sri Lanka (4.47%), Australia (4.2%), Sudan (2.95%), U.K (2.88%), Nigeria (2.38%), Singapore (2.01%)," it added.

The Ready-to-Cook food products have grown at a CAGR of 7% in the last decade and its share in APEDA export has increased from 1.87% to 2.7% in the same period, as per the official statement.

The growth rate of RTC in 2020-21 against the previous year is 52%, while the category-wise growth rate is the highest for powder and starch (174%) followed by flours and milled products (36%), Ready-to-Cook (35%) and papad (19%) in 2020-21 against the previous year, the ministry of commerce & industry said.

Above 74% of RTC food products were exported to top 10 countries in 2020-21 and USA was the top importing country of flours, milled and Ready-to-Cook products from India. Meanwhile, the UK and Indonesia were the top importers of papad and powder and starch during 2020-21, it added.

