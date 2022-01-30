India’s exports of RTE products rise to $394 mn between April and Oct '21

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A major destination for Ready-to-Eat export is the US, comprising 18.73% of the total export in the segment
Over 74% of Ready-to-Cook food products were exported to top 10 countries in 2020-21
New Delhi: India’s exports of Ready-to-Eat (RTE) products, such as biscuits and confectionery, jaggery, and pan masala and betal nuts recorded a 24% increase to $394 million between April and October 2021 compared to the same period in the previous year, the ministry of commerce and industry said on Sunday.
In 2020-21, India’s exports of final food products, which include RTE, Ready-to-Cook (RTC) and Ready-to-Serve (RTS) was more than $2 billion. The RTS food category registered an export of $436 million in 2018-19, $461 mn in 2019-20, and $511 mn in 2020-21, the official statement said.
“The major destination of RTE export as per 2020-21 data are US (18.73%), U.A.E (8.64%), Nepal (5%), Canada (4.77%), Sri Lanka (4.47%), Australia (4.2%), Sudan (2.95%), U.K (2.88%), Nigeria (2.38%), Singapore (2.01%)," it added.
The Ready-to-Cook food products have grown at a CAGR of 7% in the last decade and its share in APEDA export has increased from 1.87% to 2.7% in the same period, as per the official statement.
The growth rate of RTC in 2020-21 against the previous year is 52%, while the category-wise growth rate is the highest for powder and starch (174%) followed by flours and milled products (36%), Ready-to-Cook (35%) and papad (19%) in 2020-21 against the previous year, the ministry of commerce & industry said.
Above 74% of RTC food products were exported to top 10 countries in 2020-21 and USA was the top importing country of flours, milled and Ready-to-Cook products from India. Meanwhile, the UK and Indonesia were the top importers of papad and powder and starch during 2020-21, it added.
