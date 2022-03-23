OPEN APP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday informed that India has achieved the target of 400 billion dollars of goods exports for the first time ever. “I congratulate our farmers, weavers, MSMEs, manufacturers, exporters for this success. This is a key milestone in our Aatmanirbhar Bharat journey," Narendra Modi tweeted.

India’s services and manufacturing activity held steady in February, even as the war in Ukraine clouds the outlook for prices and growth in the consumption-driven economy.

All eight high-frequency indicators compiled by Bloomberg News showed activity was steady last month, with the needle on a dial measuring so-called ‘Animal Spirits’ staying put at 5 for the eighth straight month. The gauge uses the three-month weighted average to smooth out volatility in the single-month readings.

India's Imports surged more than 36% on higher oil and gold purchase bills, widening the trade deficit to $20.9 billion from $17.4 billion in January.

